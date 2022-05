Прекрасна игра на Денислав "dennyslaw" Димитров не успя да спаси SKADE от поражение

Another rough go at #CSGO



We are now backs against the wall and 0-2 in @PinnacleEsports Pinnacle Cup IV



Lost 1-2 to @EcstaticCS GG, they were better today!



Still got a chance, just Ws from now on 💪#LetsHunt 🏹#Pinnaclecup pic.twitter.com/hLopuqywkg