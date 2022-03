SKADE отнесе МAD Lions, българин влезе в историята на CS:GO

Well that was fast! 🥶

We take the @PinnacleEsports Pinnacle Cup III in 2-0 fashion and now have a record of 2-1 in the main Swiss!

One more W to proceed to playoffs!



GG @MADLions_EN #LetsHunt 🏹#CSGO #PinnacleCup pic.twitter.com/qJTGIncuJ8