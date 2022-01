Ашли Барти прелетя към полуфиналите на Australian Open

No.1 Ashleigh Barty advances to her 2nd #AusOpen semifinal and 4th major semifinal overall.



Has not lost a set en route. Lost 4 games in a set just once. Total games lost: 17.



Faces Madison Keys. Barty bidding to become the first 🇦🇺 woman to make the AO final since 1980.