Виляреал продължи изкачването

#RealSociedadVillarreal | 1-3 ⏱ 90'+6' | FULL-TIME.



The Yellows get a big three points in San Sebastián thanks to @GerardMoreno9's double and @chukwueze_8's late goal 💪.@gerorulli played a big part in the win too, with a fantastic late save at 1-2 to deny Sörloth! pic.twitter.com/E0tQjU71wg