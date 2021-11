Дюрант наказа "ястребите"

Kevin Durant this season:



28.3 PPG (most since OKC)

8.6 RPG (career-high)

5.3 APG

59.2 FG% (career-high)



If that keeps up, he would join LeBron (2x) as the only non-bigs to average 25 PPG on 55% shooting in the last 35 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RKM8FQbllU