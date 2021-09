Невероятен Донски извоюва първа българска победа на Sofia Open

Sofia QR1: (WC, #620) Alexander Donski 🇧🇬 def. [8, #144] Jurij Rodionov 🇦🇹 2-6 6-1 7-6(4)



First top 150 win for Alex.

First tour level win.

Third Bulgarian with singles win at Sofia Open (Dimitrov, Lazarov). pic.twitter.com/IEeMPKQP6n