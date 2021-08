Сензацията Тайхман стигна до финала в Синсинати

“I’m just feeling it."



What a week for Jil Teichmann. The Swiss WC is into her 1st WTA 1000 final after scoring back-to-back-to-back wins over Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic, and Karolina Pliskova.



Now she gets the World No.1.



Barty vs. Teichmann for the #CIncyTennis title. pic.twitter.com/1e49cqVQ3u