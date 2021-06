Колоездачен инцидент вади претендент за титлата от следващия старт в Индикар

[UPDATE] @RinusVeeKay underwent successful outpatient surgery to repair a fractured clavicle sustained in a cycling accident.



As RVK is not medically cleared to drive, @Oliver_Askew will take over the No. 21 @_DirectSupply car at @RoadAmerica.



More: https://t.co/GqonkCtImC pic.twitter.com/UbVYAicqDA