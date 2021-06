Рускиня на финал в "Шлема" за първи път от шест години

🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺



Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) is the 1st Russian woman to advance to a Slam final since 2015 (Sharapova, AO).



She is the 1st woman to play more than 50 majors before reaching her first major final.



Defeats Tamara Zidansek 75 63.#RG21 pic.twitter.com/XZoqrJV7Nd