Интер не възнамерява да праща трета оферта за Луукман

🚨🚨 NEW: #Inter CAN’T and DON’T want to go beyond their bid of €42M + €3M in bonuses for Ademola Lookman. Atalanta still insist on €50M.



Now, the player and his camp are PUSHING for a move and trying to convince the Atalanta board. 🇳🇬



[@SkySport via @DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/4QXOj3obhQ