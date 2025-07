Алегри посочи фаворитите за Скудетото и конкурентите на Милан за топ 4

🎙️🇮🇹 | Massimiliano Allegri on the title race:



"Napoli are the favorites to win the Scudetto because usually, whoever wins is always the favorite. Then there's Inter, who are strong and have been working hard for years. Then Juve, Atalanta, Roma, Fiorentina, and Lazio: there… pic.twitter.com/QhbKxumOWa