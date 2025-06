Смятан за голям талант на Борусия (Дортмунд) отива в Дания

🚨🔵⚪️ EXCLUSIVE: FC Copenhagen are closing in on deal to sign Youssoufa Moukoko on permanent transfer, here we go soon!



Verbal agreement at final stages with Borussia Dortmund as Moukouko is tempted by new opportunity.



Deal being finalised, Moukoko already said yes. #København pic.twitter.com/Qr9iKxfrhF