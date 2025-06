Интер се доближава до привличането на нападател на Парма

🚨🇫🇷 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Inter are ever closer to striking an agreement to sign Ange-Yoan Bonny (21) from Parma. Fee is around €25m for the striker, reports @DiMarzio. 🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/nJMQFbHuRh