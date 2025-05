Синер сложи край на кариерата на френската легенда Гаске

Richard Gasquet: “I want to thank Jannik for his kindness, for his beautiful words, and for the man he is. I truly hope you have an amazing career ahead of you.” 👏🇫🇷🦊#RolandGarros #Gasquet #Sinner #MerciRichard #FrenchOpen #TennisRespect #LegendsAndRisingStars #tennis🎾 pic.twitter.com/dvlUs7RaL8