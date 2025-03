Себастиан Самуелсон спечели последния старт за сезона , Йоханес Тингнес Бьо и Тарей Бьо се сбогуваха със спорта

"I will always remember that I won the last race of Johannes and Tarjei Boe 🤗"



Sebastian Samuelsson leaves his mark on what will be known as the Goodbø day! 🖐️



Watch the action live on https://t.co/p8ATzITmbR and https://t.co/8WieDPZaQf pic.twitter.com/ViduoNRZml