Бащата на Нико Пас не иска сина му да се връща в Реал Мадрид

Nico Paz's father: "His desire would be to stay at Como for one more season, no doubts on that".



“He’s adapted very well, Nico’s very happy at the club and also he loves working under Cesc Fabregas”.



"We will see what happens but I'd agree with that", told La Provincia.