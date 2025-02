Уникално! Заверче удължи договора на Михал Винярски с 5 години

‼️ Michal Winiarski officially stays on as first coach of Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie until 2030! ✅



This is one of the longest contracts of recent years in the history of PlusLiga! 🤝



CONGRATS AND GOOD LUCK MICHAL! 👏#LZSportTeam • #PlusLiga pic.twitter.com/t9yYyHDTJo