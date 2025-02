Конелияно триумфира с 6-а поредна Купа на Италия

🔥 COPPA ITALIA CHAMPIONS! 🇮🇹🏆



Conegliano continues to dominate Italian volleyball! With a 3-0 sweep over Milano in the final, they secure their sixth consecutive title and seventh overall. 🏆🔥 Another trophy for their growing collection!



