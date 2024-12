Virtus.Pro се раздели с Jame

Captain of the Virtus.рro CS2 roster, @JAMEPAIN, has been benched.



Nikolai Petrossian, CEO of Virtus.рro:

"Jame is a legend of VP and CS in general. Together, we decided that now is the time for change."



Dzhami "Jame" Ali:

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to Virtus.рro,… pic.twitter.com/XXi4Ec8DPa