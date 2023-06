ESL R1 стана част от Gamers8

…and gentlemen, start your engines! 🏎



We proudly announce that @esl_r1 is joining the official games lineup in #Gamers8!



From 27th to 30th July, the world's best drivers will join us in Riyadh to compete for a share of the $1,000,000 prize pool!#ESLR1 #TheLandOfHeroes pic.twitter.com/bKl9t0XORG