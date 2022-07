Иван"MinD_ContRoL" Иванов и компания се позабавляваха в последната среща за сезона

The last clash of the undefeated! ⚔️



Both teams sitting on 6-0 scores, let's find out who'll stay undefeated and end 1st in #DreamLeague WEU #DPC Division II 🔥@NigmaGalaxy VS @ITBesports



🔴 https://t.co/sl3BSJY6Df pic.twitter.com/qFIzmtdVAH