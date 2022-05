Звезда в League of Legends загатна за интересен трансфер

[Sources w/ @anonimotum] Vitality are signing two junglers for LEC



Former X7 Jungler Haru 🇰🇷 will be the starter



Bo 🇨🇳 will develop next split as a substitute for the future of the LEC team as the player's potential is rated very highly



Many details⬇️https://t.co/8MR0b8Ae00