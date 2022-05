The 7th team in the Doritos Balkan League is @k1ckesports! 🔥



They managed to win against @xteamrks in the finals of the 3rd Qualifier after 3 exhausting maps.

Welcome and good luck in the league boys!



There is only 1 spot left.

See you in the 4th Qualifier on Tuesday! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1WvvWu6lYT