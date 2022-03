Бронз за щафетата на България при девойките на Световното по биатлон

Fast first shooting from Valentina Dimitrova brings Bulgaria 🇧🇬 in the lead followed by Poland 🇵🇱, Slovenia 🇸🇮 and Italy 🇮🇹 all in less than 10 seconds.



Follow along on the Official IBU App 📲 or watch live on https://t.co/x1KpmHltyN pic.twitter.com/BGFseq9NjZ