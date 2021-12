16-годишният Конър Бедард записа със златни букви името си в историята на канадския хокей

The last 16-year-old to record a 🎩🎩🎩 for 🇨🇦 before Connor Bedard?



That would be The Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky, who did it on Christmas Day 1977 against Czechoslovakia.#WorldJuniors | @BCHockey_Source | @WHLPats | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/Cpxclagh8i