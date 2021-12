Сезонът за Бен Чилуел приключи

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ben Chilwell’s 2021/22 campaign has come to an end as the left back has to have ACL surgery.



EPL Record:



🔵6 Games (6 starts)

⚽️3 Goals

🅰️1 Assists

🧠73 Touches p/g

🔑1.8 Key Passes p/g

⚠️2.5 Fouls Suffered p/g

🚀2.3 Clearances p/g

✋1.5 Tackles p/g



He was unplayable. 😩 pic.twitter.com/E2vz6vbSWW