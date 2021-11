Виери: Холанд струва 200 милиона

Amazing interview with @vieri_bobo at Social Football Summit ⭐️🇮🇹



“I’ve never seen a player like Haaland at his age. €80m clause? He’s worth €200m! He makes a difference, at his age I wasn’t even able to control a ball. I would sign Haaland or Dusan Vlahovic immediatly”. pic.twitter.com/AS7G9FTzim