Изненада: Бостън Селтикс се отказа от Кемба Уокър

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-rounder to the Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-rounder, per @wojespn.



