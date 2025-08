Челси ще продаде на Евертън халф с голям принос за спечелването на Лигата на конференциите

🚨🔵 EXCL: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Everton, here we go! Permanent deal agreed with Chelsea and player side.



Understand fee is worth £25m fixed plus add-ons up to £28/29m total package.



KDH, Ugochukwu and Chukwuemeka are all leaving Chelsea on permanent deal. pic.twitter.com/MPcFgjAe0s