Давид Луис ще заиграе в кипърския шампион, който преди година отстрани ЦСКА 1948

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | 𝗗𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗗 𝗟𝗨𝗜𝗭 𝗜𝗦 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 🇧🇷🔵



Pafos FC is proud to announce the signing of Brazilian football icon @DavidLuiz_4 , who joins the club on a contract until 2027. ✍🏼



🔗 Read the full announcement: https://t.co/WbJIWG0027 pic.twitter.com/ntzkHpM9tv