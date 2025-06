ЦСКА иска още един национал на Косово

🚨Exclusive: Karpaty Lviv 🇺🇦, Polissya Zhytomyr 🇺🇦 LASK 🇦🇹, Ferencvaros 🇭🇺 and CSKA Sofia🇧🇬 are interested for Muharrem Jashari.



However, his current team, LNZ Cherkasy, is trying to convince the Kosovar footballer to extend his contract, offering him almost double ofhis salary pic.twitter.com/7jdZGgrZdw