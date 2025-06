Арсенал върна Стърлинг на Челси

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Raheem Sterling's loan move at Arsenal has ended. 👋



He will now return to Chelsea. ✅ pic.twitter.com/owhv7zEUMw