Сензация в Маями: Ига Швьонтек се провали срещу от филипинска тийнейджърка

Eala d. Swiatek 6-2 7-5



Unreal.



19 year old Alexandra is the 1st Filipino player to reach a WTA 1000 SF.



In her last match, she became the 1st Filipino player to beat a top 10 player.



Now, she’s beaten two.



Utterly floored at what we just watched.



She. Has. ARRIVED.



