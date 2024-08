Полша срази Словения и е на първи олимпийски полуфинал след Москва 1980

THE OLYMPIC CURSE IS OVER FOR POLAND 🇵🇱!



This is Kurek’s reaction after the final point 🥹. They book a semifinal ticket and will play the winner of USA 🇺🇸 🆚 🇧🇷 Brazil.



🏐 #gangłysego #Paris2024 #volleyball pic.twitter.com/xML0xDnjln