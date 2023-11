500 най-сетне изясни състава си

We have made changes to our CS2 roster.



🇧🇬 @niki1needDOCTOR, a valuable player and our leader for nearly a year. We have attended LANs together, tried our best at RMR and created unforgettable memories.



🇧🇬 @KalubeRcs, player who joined our team most recently, has been stellar… pic.twitter.com/PI9y0r8XgH