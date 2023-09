Перес: Не искам Макс да ме пусне напред, за да спечеля в Мексико

Sergio Pérez’s Japanese GP:



• Clashed with Lewis Hamilton 💥

• Safety Car penalty ⏱️

• Turned Magnussen around 😵‍💫

• 2 front wing pit stops 🏎

• 5s penalty just before retiring the car

• Retires the car on lap 15 ❌



Not the best day at the office for the Mexican driver 😬…