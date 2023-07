Ambush на Милен "milky" Илиев се раздели със състава си

ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️



Today is a sad day for Ambush. Unfortunately, our roster has been benched and will be on the transfer list.



We are open to offers.

Reach out to zc@ambush.nu@MazeCSGO @NaToSaphiX @milky_csgo @dotocsgo@suNnycsgo #ItWASanAmbush pic.twitter.com/xcHPApaBiW