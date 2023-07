Поредица рокади в руския CS

Nikolay "mir" Bityukov joins the VP CS:GO roster. A long-term contract was signed with him on the 1st of July.



His first match will be against @9zTeam in Buenos Aires on July 8th, where he will replace @n0rb3r7_CSGO, who is forced to miss the trip due to an injury.



Read more:… pic.twitter.com/jLbyOfkomH