Бостън пренаписа историята на НХЛ

Welcome to the party, pal! 🥳



David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) joins Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) as the two players this season to hit the 60-goal mark!



The last time two players scored 60 goals in the same season was 1995-96 (Mario Lemieux & Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr)). pic.twitter.com/7ZNqXozmxC