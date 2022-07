Лош край на седмицата за родните геймъри в Италия! ЕЕ не успя да се пребори за победа и без LeBron

And the derby is still ours! With this victory we conclude the 5th week of the #PGNATS 2-0 🤩



GG WP @EsportEmpire1 🤝🏻

MVP @hull_sixten 👑 (6/0/10, coincidence? we think not!)#GoGoCyber🦅💙💚 pic.twitter.com/HAeGG7rALj