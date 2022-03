Вашингтон Кепитълс си върна Маркус Йохансон

The Capitals have acquired Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken. Johansson, 31, recorded 23 points (6g, 17a) in 51 games with the Kraken this season. The 6’1”, 203-pound forward played seven seasons with Washington from 2010-17, compiling 290 points (102g, 188a) in 501 games. pic.twitter.com/4GL7nbqoMp