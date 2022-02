Емил Руусувуори и Жоао Соуса ще играят на финала на турнира в Пуне

FANTASTIC!



João Sousa saves three match points and comes back to beat Elias Ymer 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5 in 3h15 to reach his 11th career ATP final in Pune.



Will face Emiil Ruusuvuori tomorrow, trying to win a 4th title.



One win away from the top 100 as well! pic.twitter.com/yflWQyyNpz