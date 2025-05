We’ll be playing with acoR as our stand-in at IEM Dallas 🇺🇸, as we weren’t able to secure a visa for Sl3nd, despite our best efforts.

acoR has been here before, he’s been awesome before, and he’s ready to show up for us in Dallas!



Take us to another final, Freddie! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EENEMrPExr