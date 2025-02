CCT обяви големия финал през април

👀 DID SOMEONE SAY CCT GLOBAL FINALS?

8 teams. $150K on the line. One Champion 🏆



April 24-27: The best from EU & Americas go all in for the title of Champion of Champions. Who’s taking it? 🔥



Additional Info 👉 https://t.co/JQ928Oxuyy pic.twitter.com/StxVl07lgd