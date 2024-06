Шчесни е готов отново да стане съотборник на Роналдо

New: Al Nassr in talks with Juventus over signing of Wojciech Szczesny. Player deal agreed in principle with SPL side: 2yrs, ~£16m per yr. One yr left on contract & club-to-club agreement next phase. Could be finalised pre-Euros.



Details ⬇️ @TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/bqnZblIRup