👑 The secret is finally out! 👑



After completing the transfer for @cerq from Bleed,

2 familiar faces join the 500 ranks to push us to new heights



❌@dennyslawcs ➡️ @oxygenncs ✅

❌@REDS7AR ➡️ @cerq ✅



Show them some love and support below and in the twitch chat of our… pic.twitter.com/noE4TguEAV