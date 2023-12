Today DRX VALORANT would like to announce the transition of @Rbvlrt & @Zestvlrt from the starting roster to the reserve roster as Restricted Free Agents.



For any inquiries, please reach us at contact@visionstrikers.net



금일 DRX 발로란트의 'Rb' 구상민 선수 & 'Zest' 김기석 선수가… pic.twitter.com/4JNW5audwe