🏆Congrats to IHC Zyol for becoming the FMVP of the 2023 PMGC Grand Finals!!



🎉His outstanding skills have brought us countless thrilling and captivating moments!



Let's cheer for him in the comments now!👏👏 #PMGC #PMGC2023 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PUBGM pic.twitter.com/sUl4niWiv0