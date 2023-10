Милан остана без двама защитници, единият от които ще отсъства 4 месеца

🚨 Recovery period estimation for Milan’s injured players:



- Pulisic will return against Udinese or PSG, same for Loftus-Cheek, Kjaer and Chukwueze

- Pellegrino will be unavailable for over a month

- Should Kalulu undergo surgery as probable, he is expected to stay sidelined for… https://t.co/uXWJFao791