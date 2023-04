The guys gave it their all, but it just wasn't meant to be.



GGWP and Gratz @D2Hustlers



This concludes Tour 2 for us, but don't worry, we will be back and even stronger than ever before.



Thank you for all the support 💙🗿💙



#DPC #RallyTheTribe pic.twitter.com/SvfEKbp86g